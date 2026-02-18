10 powerhouse HBCU marching bands perform in Charlotte

The 2026 BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands is on March 15th at Bojangles Coliseum.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Marvin Williams, Assistant Director of Strategic Planning & Partnerships, BIG HBCU joins QC Life to talk about the Battle of the Bands.

The 2026 BIG HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands takes place Sunday, March 15 at Bojangles Coliseum. This is a full cultural weekend celebrating HBCU excellence, education, and tradition.

What Makes This Event Special:

10 powerhouse HBCU marching bands performing in one city.

One of the most electrifying live entertainment experiences — music, dance, precision, and school pride.

This is a showcase, not a competition — every band shines.

The purpose is to preserve the legacy of HBCU marching bands, provide students a national stage, and inspire young people to pursue higher education.

Sunday, March 15th Schedule: Fan Fest 10AM–4PM (bands, dance teams, vendors, food trucks, family activities). Doors open at 2PM, pre-show is 3pm and performances from 4-8pm.

To purchase tickets visit www.bighbcu.com. The tickets all go back to support scholarships for students.

