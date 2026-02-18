Transforming outcomes for kids with rare cancer

The Isabella Santos Foundation's Torch Gala unites the Charlotte community to support life-saving research and care for children battling rare cancers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Erin Santos-Primis, Executive Director of The Isabella Santos Foundation, joins QC Life to share why this year’s Torch Gala is such a vital moment for the Charlotte community.

Founded in honor of Isabella Santos, who passed away from neuroblastoma at age seven, The Isabella Santos Foundation is a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming outcomes for children battling rare pediatric cancers. Since its founding, the foundation has raised over $19 million to fund groundbreaking research, clinical trials, survivorship programs, and family support initiatives.

Through the TORCH Initiative, ISF now partners with leading pediatric hospitals across the Southeast to accelerate innovative treatments and expand access to life-saving care for children who desperately need better options.

Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children—yet it receives only a small percentage of federal research funding. The community’s support is essential to fill this gap and carry the torch forward.

The Torch Gala is Saturday, February 28th at The Reverely. Only 25 tickets remaining. This year, ISF hopes to raise close to $1 million to support pediatric hospitals across the Southeast.

Attendees will walk away educated and empowered, knowing they’re directly supporting life-saving care and research for children with rare cancers.

Get your tickets: Visit isabellasantosfoundation.org or follow @isftorch on Instagram.

