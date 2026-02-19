9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Feb. 20-22, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From street markets to Lunar New Year events, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2026:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Spectrum Center), Friday 7 p.m.: As the Hornets continue to rock the court, they’re taking a moment to honor heroes in our community. Celebrate the first responders that keep our city safe while cheering on the Hornets as they go head-to-head against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tickets start at $35.30.

Jurassic Quest (Cabarrus Arena), Friday to Sunday: Roar into an adventure with your family this weekend. Head back in time when giant dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Jurassic Quest is back bringing life-sized monsters to life right before your eyes. Kids can hop on the back of a dino and ride around, dig for fossils, create dino crafts and so much more. New this year is the LEGO-themed play zones. Admission starts at $31.88.

Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show (Park Expo & Conference Center), Friday to Sunday: Your home is a never-ending project. Get inspired at the Charlotte Home & Remodeling Show where you’ll find over 150 exhibitors for all your remodeling needs. From patios to closets, and even insulation and drainage. Get exclusive show discounts and meet real people who can help you design the home of your dreams. You can also meet Christopher Knight, Peter Brady from “The Brady Brunch.” Admission is $12 per day at the door.

Mad Monster Party Carolina (Embassy Suites by Hilton Concord), Friday to Sunday: Horror fans, it’s your weekend to meet some of the biggest stars in the genre, as well as fans from around the country. The annual convention is bursting with stars including Heather Matarazzo from “Scream,” Jon Abrahams from “Scary Movie,” and more. You can also head exhibitors hall and find creepy collectibles, movie memorabilia and frightful films. Sing your heart out at Scaraoke, if you dare. Weekend passes are $80, single day tickets start at $35.

Camden Collective (Camden Rd., South End), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Get away from those winter blues and head to South End for a shopping spree meant for dilly dalliers. Camden Road will be filled to the brim with small local businesses, over 120, where you can discover something new while supporting entrepreneurs, makers and creatives. You’ll find everything from vintage clothes to sweet treats. Admission is free.

CLTure’s Day + Night Market (Blume Studios), Saturday noon to 9 p.m.: After a successful run at the Iron District, the Asian-inspired festival is now taking over Blume Studios. Celebrate the Year of the Horse at CLTure’s Day + Night Market this Saturday. You’ll find delicious bites from local favorites like Banh Mi Brothers, Chaat Mahal, VJ’s Chicken Inasal and so much more. Enjoy cultural performances, martial art demos, a lantern crafting station and plenty of art by Asian artists in our community. Admission is $12.49.

For The Culture Food Truck Rodeo (Levine Avenue of the Arts), Saturday noon to 7 p.m.: Come hungry and head to Uptown for a food truck extravaganza. Featuring over a dozen Black-owned food trucks and over a dozen vendors, you’ll find tastes and flavors for all appetites. Plus, DJs and live music will bring the energy all afternoon to really make it a party. Admission is free.

Lunar New Year Celebration (Resident Culture Plaza Midwood & South End), Saturday 12:30 to 9 p.m.: Celebrate the year of the horse with a cultural festival with plenty of good fortune at both Resident Culture locations. Take Chinese calligraphy and dumpling-making classes, enjoy lion dancing performances, as well as live horses from Horse Shadow Run Farm. Don’t miss out on the food and drink specials while you’re there. Admission is free.

Carolina Ascent vs. Dallas Trinity FC (American Legion Memorial Stadium), Saturday 2 p.m.: Cheer on the Ascent this weekend as they take on Dallas Trinity. Saturday will also be Youth Sports Night and the team will be giving away youth Carolina Ascent jerseys. Tickets start at $19.

