AI and the job search

AI is a tool - you are the strategy; let it assist you, not replace you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Megan Spivey, leadership coach and owner of Career Outfitters joins QC Life to share how to use AI wisely without letting it replace you.

AI works well for brainstorming resume bullets, tightening language, organizing a messy brain dump, and comparing your resume to a job description to spot gaps. If you give AI strong input, it can help you refine and clarify your message.

AI struggles to capture your authentic voice and build real connection. It is not recommend for networking emails, cover letters or thank you notes. Hiring is human. If communication feels generic or overly polished, it can hurt more than help.

You cannot hack the applicant tracking system with secret keywords. Most systems are simply scanning for clear alignment with the open role. Instead of obsessing over algorithms, focus on alignment, and this is where AI can help to highlight. Uploading a job description + your résumé and asking for 2-3 alignment recommendations is helpful.

AI can speed up administrative tasks. It cannot build your reputation or help you through an interview. Hiring decisions are still very much driven by referrals and trust. Use AI to save time. Use your humanity to land the job, which includes being able to articulate your relevant skills - and practicing that.

To learn more visit career-outfitters.com.

