This classic ballet will delight and astound audiences of all ages at CPCC’s Halton Theatre on March 7th and 8th.

Charlotte Youth Ballet brings the magic of Coppélia to life this March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Director Gay Porter and performer Hardin Minor from the Charlotte Youth Ballet join QC Life to share the story of Coppélia and invite you to the upcoming performance.

The Charlotte Youth Ballet presents Coppélia at CPCC’s Halton Theatre on March 7th and 8th. The production features student dancers from studios across the Charlotte area along with international professional dancers.

The ballet is a delightful tale of a budding romance between two villagers, Franz and Swanilda, alongside the curious workings of their eccentric neighbor Dr. Coppélius, a mad inventor who has taken to creating life-like dolls. Infatuated at the sight of the inventor’s new doll “Coppélia”, Franz sneaks into Dr. Coppélius’ doll workshop, and mayhem ensues. At a family friendly price, this classic will delight and astound audiences of all ages.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit charlotteyouthballet.org and follow @charlotteyouthballet on Instagram.

