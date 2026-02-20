Makeup artist Nicole Cerro shares her expert tips for applying fake lashes that blend seamlessly and last all day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Makeup artist Nicole Cerro joins QC Life to break down the perfect technique for applying fake eyelashes, just in time for National Lash Day.

Prep Your Lashes: Start by cutting your strip lashes into four smaller segments. This technique is key to stay on significantly longer than a full strip.

Apply the Glue: Using a small amount of black glue (which blends better than clear), begin placing each segment at the corner of your lash line, working your way across.

Set and Curl: Once your segments are in place, use a smaller eyelash curler to clamp your natural lashes together with the false lashes.

Final Touch: Finish with a coat of mascara to further blend your natural and false lashes for a polished, natural-looking result.

Follow @nicolecerro_makeup on Instagram for more makeup tips and tutorials.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.