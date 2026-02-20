ADVERTISEMENT

National Lash Day

National Lash Day Makeup artist Nicole Cerro shares her expert tips for applying fake lashes that blend seamlessly and last all day.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Makeup artist Nicole Cerro joins QC Life to break down the perfect technique for applying fake eyelashes, just in time for National Lash Day.

Prep Your Lashes: Start by cutting your strip lashes into four smaller segments. This technique is key to stay on significantly longer than a full strip.

Apply the Glue: Using a small amount of black glue (which blends better than clear), begin placing each segment at the corner of your lash line, working your way across.

Set and Curl: Once your segments are in place, use a smaller eyelash curler to clamp your natural lashes together with the false lashes.

Final Touch: Finish with a coat of mascara to further blend your natural and false lashes for a polished, natural-looking result.

Follow @nicolecerro_makeup on Instagram for more makeup tips and tutorials.

