Sewing confidence, one stitch at a time

Luxury fashion designer launches a new bridal division offering custom couture for modern brides who want intentional designs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Destiny Paige Reeves, known as “Menia” joins QC Life to talk about her new bridal division and inspiring the next generation.

Menia is a luxury fashion designer and the founder of Menia Paige, a brand known for sculpted silhouettes, intentional detail, and designs that honor the woman at every stage of life.

With a Southern foundation and a global mindset, Menia is now expanding Menia Paige into the world of bridal, developing custom couture experiences for the modern-eccentric brides who want something intentional and eclectic.

Beyond the runway, she is the founder of Menia’s Academy and creator of Sewing in the City, initiatives that introduce youth and community members to sewing, creativity, and confidence through hands-on experiences.

To learn more visit www.meniapaige.com.

