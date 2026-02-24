Charlotte-made series “Kings of the Queen City” launches with powerful stories

"Kings of the Queen City" is a new unscripted series celebrating the stories of Black and Brown men, fully produced here in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte-based creator Karla Anderson joins QC Life to talk about the launch of a groundbreaking unscripted series called “Kings of the Queen City”, centered on non-celebrity Black and Brown men navigating fatherhood, friendship, relationships, entrepreneurship, identity, and mental health.

The series is rooted in redefining modern manhood through emotional intelligence, vulnerability, and wholeness and what makes it truly special is that it was entirely bootstrapped and produced right here in Charlotte.

As an attorney, mother, and DEI leader, Karla intentionally chose to build this project locally to demonstrate that North Carolina has the talent and cultural depth to sustain meaningful, high-quality productions without creators having to leave the state to be taken seriously.

At its core, “Kings of the Queen City” is a story about healing families, strengthening communities, and modeling courage for the next generation. The series will be introduced through a private pilot screening on February 26, 2026, but the broader impact extends far beyond that single event.

This project represents something bigger: representation, economic opportunity in Charlotte’s creative industry, and a powerful example of how local voices can tell stories that matter.

To learn more, visit @thekingsoftheqc and @k_listproductions.

