Helping athletes find their voice

From speaking competitions to certification programs, Dr. Barb helps athletes develop the communication skills needed to succeed in business and beyond.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Barbara Lash, celebrity media and public speaking coach joins QC Life to talk about hosting the 4th annual Dr. Barb Speak Off during Super Bowl week in San Francisco. It was a dynamic speaking competition designed to amplify the journeys of professional athletes while equipping them with communication skills that support success beyond the field.

The event brought together NFL players, their wives and significant others, and college student athletes to compete in three categories: best motivational speech, best storyteller, and best product pitch. This unique competition showcases how athletes can develop powerful communication skills that translate to opportunities off the field.

Building on this momentum, Dr. Barb is launching a Public Speaking Certification Course for Pro Athletes in partnership with Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication. The program kicks off March 9-11 at ASU’s LA campus and helps athletes develop their signature talk, compile a speaker reel, and master the business side of speaking.

Additionally, Dr. Barb’s new Networking App for Athletes launches this month on the App Store, offering conversation starters, know-before-you-go tips, and strategies for translating sports success into business opportunities.

With clients including the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, and Super Bowl winner Trey Flowers, Dr. Barb continues to empower athletes to communicate their way to success.

To learn more visit www.drbarb.co and follow @celebritymediacoach on Instagram.

