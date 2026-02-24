Learning the ABCs of NASCAR

Red Racer Books was born when a racing-loving dad wrote motorsports stories, turning the thrill of racing into books kids can't wait to read.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Andy Amendola joins QC Life to talk about Red Racer Books. With the launch of ABCs of NASCAR, Red Racer Books delivers an A-to-Z introduction to stock car racing designed for ages 3–8, featuring real racing terminology made kid-friendly and officially licensed by the sport itself.

The book isn’t a generic car story, it’s rooted in the real sport, created in partnership with racing insiders and fans to keep every detail legitimate. Readers discover that motorsports is a STEM playground filled with engineering, speed, safety, and strategy.

Beyond the vehicles, kids learn valuable lessons about teamwork, how drivers get the spotlight, but pit crews and engineers are the real winners. The book even had NASCAR drivers reading it with kids around the Daytona 500, creating special moments that brought the racing world to life for young readers.

Red Racer Books is hosting a local Race City launch celebration on Saturday, February 21 at 10:15 AM at Fred & June’s Book Company in Mooresville, featuring children’s story time and a meet-the-author experience at 248 North Main Street.

ABCs of NASCAR is available online at RedRacerBooks.com and Amazon, as well as at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. Local readers can find the book at Main Street Books in Davidson and Fred & June’s in Mooresville.

