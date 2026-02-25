9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Feb. 27-Mar. 1, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - MJ: The Musical moonwalks to the Belk Theater plus Gastonia Monster Truck Wars brings high-octane fun.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Feb. 27-Mar. 1, 2026:

MJ: The Musical (Belk Theatre), through Sunday: Charlotte just couldn’t get enough! “MJ: The Musical” is back in the Queen City taking audiences back to the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Catch Michael Jackson’s signature moves and sounds live on stage with hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” and more. Featuring three actors playing Michael in three different years of his life, “MJ” takes a look at the singer’s creative process and the real-life turmoil he endured. Tickets start at $50.20.

USA Curling Men’s & Women’s National Championships (Bojangles Coliseum), through Sunday: All eyes are on Charlotte as the nation’s best men and women battle it out on the field for the USA Curling Championships. Eight men’s and eight women’s teams are fighting for the chance to take it to the world stage and represent our country. Multiple games per day, check the schedule to see who is competing. Tickets start at $15.95.

Charlotte Ballet: Boundless (Center for Dance), Friday to Sunday: Experience the magic of the Charlotte Ballet with a performance featuring two works. First, catch the mischievous “Kamuyot” by Ohad Naharin, a piece about childlike playfulness. Then, catch the world premiere of “On Three” by North Carolina-based choreographer Nicole Vaughan-Diaz. Tickets start at $30.

New Edition (Spectrum Center), Friday 8 p.m.: The legendary group returns to Charlotte bringing “The New Edition Way” tour to Spectrum Center in Uptown. The “Candy Girl” crooners are taking along Grammy Award-winners Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton in a 360-degree stage to give fans an up-close and immersive experience. The tour name is in honor of Boston, MA’s designation of “New Edition Way” street to honor the group’s legacy. Tickets start at $92.70.

Broadway Rave (Neighborhood Theatre), Friday 8 p.m.: Unleash your “Wicked” side and head to the ultimate dance party for theater nerds. From belting Broadway classics like “All That Jazz” to the latest hits from “Beetlejuice the Musical,” sing your heart out to your favorite showtunes with people fellow Broadway fans. Some of your favorite stage actors might even make a surprise visit. Fans are encouraged to dress up as characters from their favorite show. Admission is $27.50.

Charlotte Mini-Con (Blume Studios), Saturday 10 a.m.: Charlotte’s longest running comic book convention returns in a brand-new location. This year, head to Blume Studios where you’ll find vintage comic book dealers from around the country. Head to Artists Alley and meet some con favorites face-to-face. Special guests include Mark Bagley, Steve Epting, Rick Leonardi and so much more. Tickets start at $5.37.

African American Heritage Festival (Charlotte Museum of History), Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: In honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary, this year’s African American Heritage Festival theme is Red, White, Blue and Black, recognizing the often-overlooked stories of Black military service throughout American history. Hear from keynote speakers, engage in panel discussions, as well as live performances, art and local vendors. Check the website for a full schedule of events as some require pre-registration. Admission is free.

Gastonia Monster Truck Wars (Carolina Speedway), Saturday & Sunday: Get ready for America’s wildest monster truck show. Feel the roar as monster trucks battle it out on the dirt track. Catch fan favorites like the Locomotive, T-Rex, 2023 champion Shark Attack and the seven-time Outlaw. Super fans can upgrade for a pit party pass to meet the drivers and get up close and personal with the monsters. If you’re feeling brave, take a ride inside a real monster truck. Admission starts at $40.

Charlotte Card Show (Park Expo Conference Center), Saturday & Sunday: If you’re looking for rare cards and memorabilia, you’ve come to the right place. Join thousands of fans, collectors and enthusiasts for a weekend of treasure hunting at North Carolina’s largest sports card show. Find exclusive collectibles and rare cards you can’t find anywhere else to help complete your collection. Meet expert dealers, special guests and make new friends with similar passions. Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a weekend pass.

