Knowing how to save a life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Thomas Kambur, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist with Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute, joins QC Life to teach life-saving CPR basics.

Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops beating and it’s the leading cause of death in the United States. What makes it especially dangerous is that it can happen anywhere, anytime. Brain damage can begin in as little as 4-6 minutes without oxygen, which is why immediate CPR from a bystander can be the difference between life and death.

The steps are simple: check for responsiveness and breathing, call 911, and start hands-only CPR immediately.

Place your hands in the center of the chest and push hard and fast - about 2 inches deep using the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” to maintain rhythm. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s action. CPR keeps blood flowing to the brain and vital organs, and you cannot hurt someone who is already in cardiac arrest.

If an AED (automated external defibrillator) is available, it will guide you through every step, telling you where to place the pads and determining if an electric shock is needed.

Don’t let myths hold you back, you don’t need special certification to perform CPR, and the risk of doing nothing far outweighs any concern of causing harm. When cardiac arrest strikes, your immediate action can save a life.

