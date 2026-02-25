Turning modern dating into a hit novel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte author Alissa DeRogatis joins QC Life to share her journey from college dating experiences to becoming a published novelist. After spending over a decade in Charlotte and attending UNC Charlotte, she drew inspiration from her own life and her friends’ dating stories to write her debut novel, Call It What You Want.

The book broke away from traditional romance, exploring the messy reality of modern dating that society often romanticizes. Readers connected deeply with her raw honesty, and the novel went viral online, landing Alissa a two-book publishing deal.

Her second novel, How to Find Love in the Cereal Aisle, releases August 4th with Cosmopolitan’s new imprint, Cosmo Reads. The story follows a jaded romance author who throws herself back into dating to find inspiration and maybe even love again.

Beyond her novels, Alissa founded “Hot Girls Who Write,” a writing community for women who have stories to tell but don’t know where to start. Through virtual workshops, author interviews, and write-ins, the community helps women finish the books they’ve been dreaming about.

To learn more visit www.alissaderogatis.com and follow @alissaderogatis on Instagram.

