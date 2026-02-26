Captain’s incredible journey home

Microchipping is a simple, affordable way to ensure your furry family member can always find their way home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Losing a pet is every pet owner’s worst nightmare. But one local cat’s incredible story proves that even after more than a year apart, there can be a happy fairytale ending.

When a cat found his way back home after being missing for over a year, it wasn’t by accident, it was thanks to a dedicated community and one small piece of technology: a microchip.

A microchip is a permanent form of identification that can be scanned at any veterinary clinic or animal shelter. Unlike collars or tags that can be lost or removed, a microchip stays with your pet for life, offering a reliable way to bring lost animals home.

If you’re unsure whether your pet is already chipped, microchip checkpoints are available throughout Charlotte. You can also visit a local veterinarian to check.

Charlotte Animal Care and Control offers free microchips at upcoming clinics and also encourages low-cost microchipping through partners like Stand For Animals.

To learn more visit charlottenc.gov/animal-care-and-control and follow @animals_clt on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.