Easy home refresh ideas

Transform your home this weekend with these designer-approved, budget-friendly upgrades.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Colleen Bute Bennett, founder and principal designer at CBB Design Firm, joins QC Life host Jana Angel to share affordable upgrades that will refresh your space before spring renovation season kicks in.

The Designer’s Secret: Think in odd numbers - arrange things in 3s, 5s, and 7s. Don’t forget the spaces you overlook daily. Your bathroom and kitchen counters deserve attention too. A few matching vases, stylish soap dispensers, and faux flowers can transform these areas instantly. Consider adding wallpaper for a bold touch, and bring spring scents into your home.

Have fun with your nightstand, add a small decorative box, a new clock, or other personal touches that make the space feel like yours.

