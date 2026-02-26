Fossil Fair at The Schiele Museum

Dig into history on Saturday, February 28th for a celebration of the world beneath our feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While every day is a great day to visit The Schiele Museum, Saturday February 28th is extra special. The Schiele is hosting its Fossil Fair - a celebration of the world beneath our feet from 9am to 5pm.

Whether you’re a seasoned fossil enthusiast or curious about Earth’s ancient past, there’s something for everyone at this action-packed event.

Throughout the event you will be able to:

Explore a Jurassic-themed planetarium show

Discover living fossils

Mine for gemstones

Meet paleontologists and geologists

Shop for fossils, geodes and jewelry

Join a mini fossil dig

There will also be food trucks, photo opportunities, activities for the kids, and in-depth presentations for fossil enthusiasts!

To learn more, visit The Schiele Museum website at schielemuseum.org and follow @schielemuseum.

