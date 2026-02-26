By planting and growing trees together, we build a healthier, more sustainable Charlotte for everyone.

Grow your own tree this spring: A guide to getting involved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is the perfect time to put down roots. With Earth Day right around the corner, Allison Rhodes, executive director of Trees Charlotte, is inviting the community to grow the urban canopy, purify the air we breathe and create the green spaces our community needs.

Trees Charlotte plants trees from October through March - the ideal window for success. Cooler months allow roots to solidify in the ground without heat stress, giving young trees their best chance to thrive. No experience needed to get involved. Simply sign up to volunteer and help plant trees on Saturdays.

For free tree adoption, registration opens March 23rd at 10am online. Adoptions sell out quickly, so register early. You can also celebrate at Tree Fest on April 25th with Trees Charlotte and NoDa Brewing Company.

Trees Charlotte offers numerous volunteer opportunities, from planting and pruning to advocacy work. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a complete beginner, there’s a way to make an impact.

Visit treescharlotte.org and follow @treesclt on Instagram to learn more.

