McClintock Heating & Cooling: Your year-round HVAC partner

Don't let the cold catch you off guard - partner with McClintock for year-round peace of mind.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cold weather puts significant strain on your home and even more strain on your HVAC system. McClintock Heating and Cooling offers the partnership you need to keep your system running smoothly.

With twice-yearly maintenance visits, their technicians give you the inside secrets of what’s happening with your system, helping you prevent costly breakdowns when temperatures soar or plummet. This proactive approach means fewer surprises and more peace of mind.

When it comes to generators, bigger isn’t always better. Whole-house units are expensive and often overkill. McClintock helps you take a balanced approach, running the essentials you actually need rather than powering everything at once.

At the end of the day, protecting your home requires a trusted partner to guide you through the seasons. McClintock is big enough to have technicians across the city, yet small enough to still genuinely care about your home and family.

To learn more visit McClintockHVAC.com or call 704-847-0818.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.