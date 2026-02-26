Moving for better brain health

The Ivey is launching Parkinson's Power, a specialized program that uses Rock Steady Boxing to help counteract Parkinson's symptoms and build confidence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jenny Yopp from The Ivey Brain Health & Memory Wellness Center joins QC Life to talk about the launch of Parkinson’s Power, a comprehensive movement-based program responding to a critical gap in Charlotte’s healthcare.

With Parkinson’s being the fastest-growing neurological condition globally, families now have a dedicated space where participants can safely engage in specialized programming led by exercise specialists, occupational therapists, and physicians.

The centerpiece is Rock Steady Boxing - a program designed exclusively for people living with Parkinson’s. Using intentional movements proven to counteract rigidity, slowed movement, balance issues, and freezing, classes improve strength, agility, coordination, and confidence while building emotional resilience.

Offered up to 4 days per week at The Ivey’s SouthPark campus with small, intimate group sizes, the program empowers participants to feel confident rather than defined by their diagnosis.

To learn more visit theivey.com and follow @theivey_charlotte.

