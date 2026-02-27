The art of becoming Michael Jackson

Get a behind-the-scenes look at MJ the Musical to learn how the King of Pop is coming to life on stage at Belk Theater.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - MJ the Musical has officially taken over the Belk Theater for its limited run through March 1st, bringing Michael Jackson’s legendary career to life on stage. Unlike a traditional concert or biographical show, this production transcends his most iconic moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse behind the curtain of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

From the show-stopping choreography to the instantly recognizable costumes, stepping into Michael Jackson’s shoes is no small feat. The role demands not just technical precision, but the ability to capture the essence of the King of Pop himself.

But Jordan Markus makes it look effortless. QC Life host Jana Angel went backstage to witness firsthand how he undergoes this remarkable transformation, becoming the record-breaking pop star night after night.

To purchase tickets visit www.blumenthalarts.org.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.