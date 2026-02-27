Crafting a future in ceramics

Wyatt Stebbins, an 18-year old talented artist shares how he creates pottery inspired by nature and North Carolina traditions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wyatt Stebbins joins QC Life to share his passion for pottery. At just 18 years old, this R.J. Reynolds High School student has already earned recognition as the 2026 Scholastic Art Awards “Biscuit Award Winner” for his exceptional work - a testament to both his technical skill and artistic vision.

Wyatt draws inspiration from patterns found in nature, weaving stories into his functional pottery pieces. Deeply influenced by North Carolina traditions, he creates work that reflects the beauty and character of his home state. His commitment is clear: he makes pottery that people will actually use, blending artistry with everyday purpose.

His dedication to the craft spans nearly four years, beginning at the Sawtooth School of Visual Arts in Winston-Salem and deepening through a formative apprenticeship with master potter Chad Brown.

When he’s not at the wheel, Stebbins explores North Carolina’s mountains, tends his garden, and visits pottery studios - experiences that continuously fuel his artistic practice.

Wyatt plans to work as a production potter in Seagrove, North Carolina before traveling the world as a journeyman potter, continuing to grow within the global ceramics community.

To learn more: Visit www.wyattstebbinspottery.com and follow @wyatt.stebbins on Instagram.

