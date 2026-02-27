How Mission Grit builds confident and resilient young leaders

Mission Grit transforms children with life-shaping lessons in resilience, leadership, and problem-solving while having fun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In a world increasingly dominated by screens, Mission Grit offers something different, a revolutionary youth development program built on the principle that kids learn best by doing. Through week-long summer leadership camps in Charlotte and Fort Mill, kids face real challenges, build confidence, and discover their own resilience.

Mission Grit designs its programs to push kids beyond their comfort zones in a supportive, structured environment. Participants tackle obstacle courses, build bridges while blindfolded teammates guide them through communication, compete in archery, and face team-building challenges.

What sets Mission Grit apart is its staff, many of them are Veterans who bring leadership experience and an unwavering commitment to each student’s growth. These mentors don’t just teach; they invest their time and care, refusing to give up on any kid. The result is a camp experience that goes far deeper than typical youth programs.

Ready to transform your child’s summer? Learn more at missiongrit.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.