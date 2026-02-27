Toasting women winemakers

From sustainable practices to bold experimentation, these women are redefining what it means to make exceptional wine in America.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Women’s History Month, the wine industry has plenty to celebrate. Scott Newman, a certified sommelier from Tryon Distributing, joins QC Life Host Jana Angel to highlight the remarkable women shaping the American wine world.

Dana Epperson (Decoy) is redefining what modern wine can be. Her new creation - a crisp sauvignon blanc that’s both low in calories and low in alcohol proves that you don’t have to compromise on taste for a lighter option.

Alyssa Reynolds (Line 39) crafts stylistically correct wines that won’t break the bank. Her philosophy is simple: properly made wine without unnecessary additives, delivering quality and integrity in every bottle.

Jenny Wagner brings nuance and heritage to Napa Valley winemaking. Her new wine, Nurseryman, is a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, whose pioneering work helped shape the California wine boom of the 1960s. It’s a wine that pairs beautifully with steak.

Bree Stock stands as the only female Master of Wine in the United States Pacific Northwest - a distinction that speaks volumes about her expertise and dedication. She’s making groundbreaking wines while championing heritage grape varietals, preserving the region’s rich winemaking traditions for future generations.

For more wine and restaurant tips, follow @scott.t.newman on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.