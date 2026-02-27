The Warm Soles Night Walk presented by Novant Health is a powerful opportunity to build awareness, empathy, and understanding for our unhoused neighbors.

Walking toward hope: The Warm Soles Night Walk presented by Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Saturday, February 28th, the Charlotte community is invited to step into the shoes of those experiencing homelessness.

Kyle Brun, SHC Young Professionals board co-chair joins QC Life to talk about what you will experience at this powerful event. Attendees will hear real stories from residents of Supportive Housing Community (SHC) and experience firsthand what homelessness looks like in Charlotte.

The event’s name carries deep meaning: “Warm Soles” represents both the physical warmth needed during freezing nights and the warmth of community generosity. Homelessness affects seniors, veterans, families, and individuals living with disabilities in our community.

Last year, SHC served 492 neighbors across 264 households, including 201 children. Beyond housing, the organization offers case management, health resources, financial coaching, and community-building programs. The vast majority of residents remain stably housed long-term. At SHC’s sober living facility, Noda-McCreesh Place, 94% of residents maintained their recovery.

The Warm Soles Night Walk presented by Novant Health takes place on Saturday, February 28th from 4–7 PM at Queens University (1900 Selwyn Avenue). Every dollar raised directly funds housing and critical supportive services that transform lives.

Learn more at supportivehousingcommunities.com and follow @shc_charlotte.

