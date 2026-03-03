Behind the bar at Platform Coffee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In honor of National Barista Day, the QC Crew decided to put host Jana Angel to the test to see if she has what it takes to be a barista! Langdon Rosco, roast master at Platform Coffee, joins QC Life to walk her through the step-by-step process of making the perfect espresso drink.

Langdon teaches the “4 T’s” of steaming milk:

Tip – Position the tip of your milk pitcher correctly Tilt – Tilt the pitcher to get the microfoam spinning Tears – Listen for the light paper-tearing sound Temp – Monitor the temperature of your steamed milk

From lattes and flat whites to cappuccinos and double espressos, Platform Coffee has plenty of options. They also offer house-made strawberry matcha and regular matcha, along with a full selection of teas. And don’t skip the food, their croissants, bagels, and other delicious options are the perfect pairing for your coffee.

Learn more about Platform Coffee at platformcoffee.com and follow them on social media @_platform_coffee.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.