Women’s voices take center stage at the TEDx Sugar Creek Women annual event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cara Truitt, founder and executive producer of TEDx Sugar Creek Women, joins QC Life to talk about their annual event celebrating Women’s History Month on March 28th.

This year’s event features 15 inspiring women speakers and has grown significantly from 100 guests last year to 400 this year. The TEDx Sugar Creek Women talks have garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, showcasing the powerful impact of women’s voices in our community.

While tickets are sold out, there are still several ways to get involved:

Attend the Free Community Market & Food Trucks - Open to everyone from 10am-5:30pm at The Union at Station West

Apply for a Scholarship Ticket - 20 tickets will be awarded to women doing good work in Charlotte

Become a Sponsor or Community Partner - Sponsorship and partnership opportunities include event access

Stay Connected Year-Round - Follow TEDx Sugar Creek Women for community partner events throughout the year

Event Details: TEDx Sugar Creek Women on March 28, from 10am-5:30pm at The Union at Station West (Wesley Heights Neighborhood).

For more information and to apply for scholarship tickets, visit TEDxSugarcreekwomen.com or follow @tedxsugarcreekwomen on social media.

