9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Mar. 6-8, 2026

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Mar. 6-8, 2026:

YMCA Corporate Cup 5K & Half Marathon (Truist Field), Saturday 7:40 a.m.: Lace up for Charlotte’s oldest road race. Pounding the pavement for its 47th year, the YMCA Corporate Cup is a great race for runners and walkers of all levels. Soak in the perfect weather and the surrounding beauty of Uptown Charlotte and beyond as you trek through Myers Park and back. Celebrate your accomplishments with a post-race party with music, food and vendors. Registration is $45 for the 5K and $95 for the half marathon. Prices go up on race day.

Charlotte Anime Fest (Embassy Suites Arysley), Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Charlotte Anime Fest is back with big stars, big collectors’ items and big fun. Come in your best cosplay and meet fans from all types of genres. Plus, it’s your chance to meet actors from Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z and more. Don’t miss the live Sailor Moon concert after the festival. Admission is $20 and free for children 11 and under.

Queen City Holi (Victoria Yards), Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Uptown will be bursting with color this weekend as Victoria Yards welcomes Queen City Holi. Soak in the energy with live music, DJs playing Bollywood, Bhangra and fusion beats and a diverse array of food vendors. The festival culminates with colored powders filling the air. Tickets start at $36.03 and include a packet of color powder.

Charlotte Book Fair (Olde Mecklenburg Brewery), Saturday noon to 5 p.m.: Calling all book nerds and reading enthusiasts. Discover your next literary adventure at the Charlotte Book Fair at Old Mecklenburg Brewery LoSo. There will be over 50 local vendors who can help guide you to your next read. You can even meet some of the authors to get a deeper dive into their stories. Even if you’re not in the mood to purchase a new book, you can enjoy the literary vibes. Admission is free.

Mardi Gras Market (Lost Worlds Brewing Cornelius), Saturday noon to 5 p.m.: Let the good times roll this weekend. Lost Worlds Brewing is bringing the spirit of New Orleans right here in Cornelius. You’ll find a local vendor market, food trucks and a chance to try Lost Worlds’ festive King Cake Ale. Admission is free.

Artisans in the Alley (Fonta Flora), Saturday noon to 5 p.m.: Celebrate Charlotte’s thriving small business network with Manifest Market’s first event of the spring. Head to Optimist Hall and look for Fonta Flora to discover unique finds from local artists. Find everything from handmade candles and jewelry to new art. Admission is free.

B2K, Bow Wow: The Millennium Tour (Spectrum Center), Saturday 7 p.m.: For the first time in two decades, B2K is reuniting for the “Boys 4 Life Tour” coming to the Spectrum Center on Saturday. The group will also be celebrating their 25th anniversary and will be joined by co-headliner Bow Wow. Also joining the tour are Waka Flocka, Amerie, Jeremiah and Pretty Ricky. Tickets start at $95.

Holi Festival of Colors (Hindu Center of Charlotte), Sunday 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Get ready for a splash of color. This Sunday, the Hindu Center of Charlotte is hosting the popular Holi Festival of Colors. The community is invited for an afternoon filled with music, dancing, food and, of course, color. Guests can participate in the free-for-all colored powder throwing. Admission is free.

CLT Donut Festival (Norfolk Hall), Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.: It’s the ultimate cheat day! Over a dozen of the sweetest donut shops will be offering everything from traditional to experimental. You’ll find local favorites like Beyond Amazing Donuts, Milkbread and more. You’ll also find music, vendors and a cash bar. Proceeds benefit Save A Nut for Testicular Cancer Awareness. 21 and over only. Ticket packages start at $27.62 with upgrade options to include beverages.

