Access & opportunity: Wisdom Foundation empowers the next generation of athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Wisdom Foundation is bringing access, education, and real opportunity to young athletes and their families through its upcoming Access & Opportunity Teen Athlete Summit and High School Business of Basketball Showcase in Charlotte.

Co-founded by Marvin Wilson, the Wisdom Foundation operates on a simple belief: Talent is everywhere. Access is not.

The foundation focuses on top high school athletes from North and South Carolina - girls, boys, and even 8th-grade rising stars, helping them and their families understand the business behind basketball before it costs them something.

Access & Opportunity Teen Athlete Summit - March 11, 6:00 PM at Second Ward Gym with free admission and free parking.

This free summit for athletes and parents covers NIL, scholarship pathways (D1, D2, JUCO), what coaches look for, financial literacy, mental health, parent mentorship, and real networking, plus a 3-point contest and a performance by the National Anthem Contest winner.

HS Business of Basketball Showcase “NC vs SC: Battle of the Carolinas” - March 12, 5:30 PM at Second Ward Gym; tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults, with free parking. The showcase features top girls, boys, and 8th-grade rising star players from North and South Carolina on one floor—offering exposure with purpose that connects talent with opportunity.

To learn more visit www.wisdom-foundation.com and follow @WisdomFoundationCLT.

