Excitement builds for MLS All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Taylor Twellman, MLS and Apple TV Lead Analyst, joins QC Life to talk about the upcoming MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte. This summer, the MLS All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium, with the All-Star Skills Challenge set for July 28 at Truist Field. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can expect some of the top players from around the world, potentially including stars like Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, and Thomas Müller as the best of each league face off right here in Charlotte. Before the All-Star excitement, Charlotte FC will play their home opener on March 7, against Austin FC.

To learn more visit mlssoccer.com/allstar and follow @MLS on social media.

