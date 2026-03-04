Summer Sanity: A smarter way to plan summer childcare

Summer Sanity is a free web-based platform that simplifies and centralizes summer childcare planning for Charlotte families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Megan Spivey, Co-founder & CEO of Summer Sanity joins QC Life to talk about a smarter, more connected way for Charlotte families to plan summer childcare.

In a fast-growing city like Charlotte, there are tons of options, but it can be overwhelming, competitive, and expensive to navigate. Summer isn’t one long season; it’s a week-by-week childcare puzzle.

Summer Sanity is a free, web-based planning platform that simplifies and centralizes summer planning. Parents add their kids, block off vacations first, then map out camps they’ve booked or are considering across the whole summer.

Summer childcare also adds up quickly. Families can easily spend thousands of dollars, and without seeing the full picture, it’s easy to double book, scramble, or pay extra for last-minute spots. When parents can see what trusted families are doing, smarter options open up: sharing a babysitter for an uncovered week, carpooling to the same camp, or just making sure kids are with their friends.

Visit summersanity.com to create a free account and start planning and follow @summer_sanity.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.