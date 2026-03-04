The Optimist Club of Rock Hill’s 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on March 16th raises funds to support local youth programs.

Teeing up for a cause: Optimist Club of Rock Hill hosts 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jan and David Angel join QC Life to share a special invitation to enjoy a day on the golf course for a great cause.

The Optimist Club of Rock Hill is gearing up for its 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, March 16th. This captain’s choice tournament features plenty of fun on the green, with prizes and a silent auction. Most importantly, the money raised goes right back to supporting youth in the community.

The Optimist Club’s mission is simple but powerful: By providing hope and a positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.

To learn more visit the Optimist Club of Rock Hill on Facebook and support the silent auction at www.32auctions.com/OptimistGolf2026.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.