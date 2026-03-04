Chilly Coffee Club events offer a high-energy, alcohol-free way to move your body, connect with others, and genuinely have fun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chilly Coffee Club is Charlotte’s first and largest wellness social, blending movement, recovery, coffee, and house music into one high-energy community experience.

Each month, 400–500 people come together for cold plunges, saunas, group runs, DJs, and wellness activations at some of the city’s most iconic locations.

Their mission is simple: make wellness more social, more fun, and more accessible. This isn’t just a workout or run club, it’s a true community that people genuinely look forward to being part of. Chilly Coffee Club is tapping into the rise of social wellness, as more people seek “third spaces” that aren’t home, work, or a bar.

Wellness parties taking over the weekend Chilly Coffee Club events have invigorating cold plunges, relaxing saunas, a high-energy DJ, and much more.

You are invited on Saturday, March 7th to the Chilly Coffee Club: Highland Cow Edition, a special one-day wellness event at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Starting at 10 a.m., attendees will experience cold plunges, sauna tents, house DJs, Pilates, coffee, and hands-on wellness services.

Chilly Coffee Club is led by founder and CEO Justin Kelsey, with Jack Morton CCC’s music director and founder of local music collective Experiment B - curating the sound as DJ Johnni Bravo.

To find out about upcoming events, follow @chillycoffeeclub on Instagram or join the email list at chillycoffeeclub.com.

