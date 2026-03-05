Angel Bowl brings joyful ’70s-themed celebration to Holy Angels residents

The 34th Annual Angel Bowl is a joy-filled fundraiser that celebrates residents’ abilities and supports care for people with developmental disabilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Holy Angels is gearing up for its 34th Annual Angel Bowl: “That ’70s Bowl” on March 7, 2026, a feel-good event where the spotlight shines entirely on more than 100 residents and participants.

Angel Bowl is one of the most joyful days of the year at Holy Angels, as residents hear the cheers, roll the ball, and experience bowling firsthand surrounded by family, friends, and supporters.

To make the experience fully inclusive, Holy Angels built specially designed tabletop bowling lanes so residents who use wheelchairs can bowl, and even created a custom super shooter to give the ball extra oomph for those who need it. Teams from the 11 residential homes and the Life Choices day program are raising funds and enjoying some spirited, friendly competition.

Held during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Angel Bowl helps Holy Angels share its story and celebrate residents’ abilities. Funds raised support high-quality, around-the-clock care and meaningful days for 83 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and delicate medical conditions through healthcare, therapies, creative arts, music, horticulture, sensory rooms, and plenty of fun.

Anyone can get involved by donating or setting up a fundraising page to support these incredible residents. To learn more or give, visit www.HolyAngelsNC.org and follow @holy_angelsnc.

