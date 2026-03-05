Curvaceous Behavior’s Prom Project gives Charlotte students a chance to shine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Geornee Jefferies leads Curvaceous Behavior, a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting students from under-resourced Title I schools. The organization’s flagship initiative, the 5th Annual Prom Project, set for April 4, 2026 aims to collect 300 prom dresses for students facing financial hardship.

A recent video appeal went viral, reaching more than 10,000 views in 72 hours, generating over 500 comments and hundreds of reposts. The need is clear, prom dresses can cost anywhere from $400 to $1,500, putting a major milestone out of reach for many low-income families. Curvaceous Behavior responds by providing new and gently loved dresses at no cost, ensuring students can attend prom with dignity and confidence.

Geornee’s work is deeply personal. She grew up in a household supported by government assistance and now uses her lived experience to empower the next generation. As a Black woman from an under-resourced community, she understands the power of representation and is committed to creating safe, affirming spaces where young girls see leadership that reflects them.

The 5th annual Prom Project is on April 4th at the Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas (120 Razades Way, Charlotte, NC 28206). To learn more visit curvaceousbehavior.org and follow @curvaceousbehavior.

