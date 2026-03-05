David Begnaud launches “The Do Good Crew” to spotlight everyday heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - David Begnaud is turning his passion for uplifting others into a movement with the launch of The Do Good Crew. Every Monday on CBS Mornings, he highlights regular people doing remarkable things and now he’s building on that work with new ways to discover good news and get involved.

Each Tuesday, The Do Good Crew puts out a newsletter filled with positive stories from across America that you probably haven’t heard, along with practical ways to take action and support the people doing good.

The project also includes a podcast The Person Who Believed in Me, where David has deeply human conversations with extraordinary people exploring the big moments in their careers, the struggles they’ve faced, and the people who believed in them before they believed in themselves. It’s about reminding us that we’re all dreamers, we all struggle, and we’re all more connected than we think.

David believes it’s always better to do good together, because small acts of kindness and service to others can lift you up too and help build a community that feels truly replenishing.

To learn more, sign up, or get involved, visit thedogoodcrew.com.

