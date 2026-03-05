Work at Wheel is a coworking space with wellness offerings like yoga, Pilates, and massages that help people work, move, and thrive.

Work at Wheel blends coworking and wellness in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Work at Wheel is a coworking space in Rock Hill, SC designed to help people work, move, and thrive. Co-founders Derek and Bronny Vitatoe drew on their corporate wellness background to create a place where productivity and well-being go hand in hand.

At Work at Wheel, you’re not limited to a traditional desk - you can sit, stand, walk, or even cycle while you work. In addition to private office suites and memberships, the space includes a training room for professional development, team meetings, and events that support whole-person wellness.

Work at Wheel blends coworking and wellness in Rock Hill Work at Wheel is a coworking space with wellness offerings like yoga, Pilates, and massages that help people work, move, and thrive.

Work at Wheel focuses on financial, physical, and spiritual wellness with offerings like yoga and Pilates classes, table massages, and community events that encourage people to stay, play, and support each other.

Spaces are bookable by the hour, making it an ideal spot for team trainings, offsites, or your next event in an inspiring, health-focused environment.

To learn more, visit workatwheel.com or follow @workatwheel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.