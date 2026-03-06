Charlotte FC’s home opener game

Charlotte FC is kicking off its first home match of the season Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. against Austin FC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC is kicking off its first home match of the season Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. against Austin FC, and Brand Ambassador Eric Krakauer and club mascot Sir Minty are helping get fans ready.

Tickets for Charlotte FC home match start at just $26, and the newest party shirt (presented by Ally) will be given away to the first fans in attendance.

With Charlotte FC improving year over year, the MLS All-Star Game coming to town, and the World Cup on the horizon, this is shaping up to be the biggest year ever for soccer in Charlotte and the club is calling on fans to pack the stadium and bring the energy all season long.

