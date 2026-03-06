Empowering young athletes: The Knothole Foundation hosts a free softball clinic for girls

This free softball clinic hosted by The Knothole Foundation helps girls learn the basics, build confidence, and have fun playing softball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Knothole Foundation is stepping up to create more access and confidence for girls in sports. This Saturday, March 7, they’re hosting a free softball clinic from 12–1 p.m. for girls ages 6–12.

As part of their Girls in Sports initiative, the clinic focuses on teaching the fundamentals of softball in a safe, supportive, and fun environment. It’s geared toward beginners and intermediate players - perfect for any girl who’s curious about the game but may not know where to start.

The Knothole Foundation knows that sports can be expensive and hard to break into, especially for underserved youth. That’s why they offer after-school programming and several initiatives designed to remove barriers and create access for students.

To learn more visit knotholecarolinas.org.

