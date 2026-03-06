Independent Picture House hosts free women’s health event

The Independent Picture House is hosting a free event in partnership with Novant Health that is focused on women’s health, aging, and menopause.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Olivia Horton, Events Manager for The Independent Picture House, joins QC Life to share details about the theater’s Community Impact Film Series and a special women’s health event happening this weekend.

The Independent Picture House (IPH) is Charlotte’s only nonprofit community cinema, screening foreign, arthouse, and independent films daily and hosting special series that spark conversation around timely themes. Its Community Impact Film Series (CIFS) is a free public program that uses independent and documentary cinema to start meaningful dialogue on issues like mental health, immigration, environmental awareness, homelessness and now, women’s health.

Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., IPH is partnering with Novant Health’s Art of Remarkable Care program for a free Women’s Health focused CIFS event, perfectly aligned with Women’s History Month.

The morning will include movement and yoga, snacks from local businesses, a screening of “The M Factor 2: After The Pause” (on aging and menopause), a live poetic response from Greenville Poet Laureate Glenis Redmond, and a post-film panel with women’s health experts from organizations including YWCA, Novant, Premiere Gynecology, and Tryon Women’s Center.

To learn more visit independentpicturehouse.org and follow @iph_clt.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.