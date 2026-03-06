NCIA’s Vocational Training Center opens doors to high-demand careers

By providing free, hands-on trade training, NCIA’s Training Center helps jobseekers build a real path forward in their careers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - NCIA’s Vocational Training Center (VTC) in Charlotte is helping people rebuild their lives and careers through free, hands-on training in high-demand trades. Led by Program Director Christine Poltawsky, the center serves a wide range of students, including people in recovery, returning citizens, veterans, and those who are unemployed or underemployed.

The VTC offers practical training in fields like HVAC, automotive repair, and commercial driving (CDL) careers that provide reliable, in-demand work, immediate income, and room to grow. Beyond technical skills, students also receive life skills training, résumé support, and job placement assistance, so they graduate with both credentials and a clear path into the workforce.

Community members and employers can support this work in several ways:

Employers in HVAC, automotive, or transportation can hire VTC graduates

Philanthropic and community partners can invest in VTC programs

Anyone who knows someone who could benefit is encouraged to spread the word - winter cohorts are actively recruiting.

At its core, NCIA’s Vocational Training Center is about removing barriers, creating access, and connecting people to good-paying, sustainable careers.

To learn more or donate, visit ncianet.org.

