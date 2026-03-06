Say yes to your dress at the Annual Goodwill Bridal Pop-Up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Meredith Robinson, Director of Brand Experience at Goodwill, joins QC Life to share how brides-to-be can say yes to the dress without blowing their budget at the annual Goodwill Bridal Pop-Up.

Wedding dresses can be a major investment, but this one-day-only event makes it easier to find your dream gown at a fraction of typical bridal shop prices. Goodwill sells hundreds of bridal gowns and formal dresses in an entire conference room filled with rows and rows of options, with most dresses priced between $99 and $400, and even designer gowns available for under $900.

The sale is Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus and it’s first come, first served. Best of all, every dollar spent goes back into Goodwill’s mission supporting job training programs and job search services in our community.

To learn more, visit www.goodwillsp.org and follow @goodwillsp on Instagram.

