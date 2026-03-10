From crisis to recovery in Gaston County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The opioid crisis does not discriminate, and many of our neighbors in Gaston County need help now. In the midst of this hard reality, there is a strong thread of hope thanks to the incredible, compassionate resources available in our community.

WBTV has partnered with Gaston County to shine a light on lifesaving programs that offer judgment‑free care and real hope. One of the key partners in this effort is Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS).

The GEMS team is here to walk alongside individuals and families impacted by opioid use disorder, not to make anyone feel trapped or ashamed. They meet people where they are, providing stigma-free, compassionate care in the community. Through their field program, they support individuals in active withdrawal by providing daily medication to help them move toward recovery.

If you or someone you love needs help, you can reach a community paramedic 24/7 by calling 704-675-1321, or by calling 911 and asking to speak with a community paramedic.

Tune in to WBTV News throughout the day on March 11th to learn more about the remarkable resources and support available right here in our community. To learn more, visit www.gastongov.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.