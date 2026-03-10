UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball returns for 12th year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 12th Annual UNCF Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball, presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., is one of the city’s most anticipated fundraising galas, drawing civic leaders, corporate partners, philanthropists, and community advocates from across the greater Charlotte area. The event will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Guests wear formal attire and masks for an elegant evening of celebration with a powerful purpose: raising more than $1.3 million to support UNCF scholarships and historically Black colleges and universities. Every dollar raised directly benefits students through scholarships and educational support, helping them access and complete a college education.

The evening will also feature special guests, surprises, and reflections on the impact of UNCF scholarships, which students can learn more about and apply for at Scholarships.UNCF.org.

Tickets and tables are available through Friday, March 13th at www.UNCF.org/CharlotteMMB. Follow @uncfnorthcarolina on Instagram to learn more.

