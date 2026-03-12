ACC Tournament takes over Charlotte at Spectrum Center

The ACC Tournament brings championship-level basketball to Charlotte while highlighting the voices of student athletes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The ACC Tournament is an interactive experience for the whole community and it’s right here at Spectrum Center in the Queen City. As the premier conference basketball tournament in the country returns, get excited to see incredible teams and community moments all week long, including team mascots visiting Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools.

All about the ACC Tournament The ACC Tournament brings championship-level basketball to Charlotte while highlighting the voices of student athletes.

First-round games tip off Tuesday at 2:00 PM, bringing exciting basketball in an outstanding atmosphere packed with energy and multi-generational fans. It all builds to the Semifinals Friday night and the Championship Saturday at 8:30 PM.

Student athlete voices leading the ACC The ACC Tournament brings championship-level basketball to Charlotte while highlighting the voices of student athletes.

Beyond the games, the tournament is also about making memories while celebrating and supporting student athletes. Through the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), leaders from all 18 ACC schools come together to ensure student-athlete voices are heard as college athletics evolves. They help drive conversations around mental health resources, NIL, and academics, keeping the focus on putting the student first.

Spotlighting Women in The ACC The ACC continues to elevate women’s sports by honoring the trailblazers who came before and inspiring the next generation.

Duke won the 49th annual ACC Women’s Tournament, and the spotlight stays on women’s sports as the NCAA Women’s Tournament tips off March 20. The ACC sponsors 28 sports, including 15 women’s offerings, and continues to be shaped by remarkable leaders.

Learn more at theacc.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.