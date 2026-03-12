Gaston County EMS is changing the conversation around Opioids

The goal is to make support approachable and accessible, helping people overcome barriers and move toward recovery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many people and families, opioid use and overdose can feel overwhelming and hard to talk about. Brandon Miller, Captain with Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS), wants the community to know help is available and that seeking support should never come with shame.

One of GEMS’ most impactful efforts is the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program, which connects people to immediate resources. MAT provides naloxone in the field and inside the jail, can be accessed through self-referral or a 911 call. This program can also help manage withdrawal symptoms while guiding individuals toward recovery.

After a rise in overdoses in 2021, GEMS expanded recovery and prevention programs across Gaston County and the impact is clear: in the last two years, they’ve seen a 55% reduction in opioid overdoses they respond to. Just as importantly, trust is growing and more people are reaching out for help.

The goal is simple but powerful: change the lens, open the doors for conversation, and make help approachable and accessible - while also helping people navigate barriers and move toward recovery.

If you or someone you love needs support, GEMS wants to be a resource.

Call 704-675-1321

Or call 911 and ask to speak with a community paramedic

Visit GastonGov.com for a full list of available resources

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.