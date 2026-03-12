Kintegra Health opens the door to lifesaving, judgment-free care

Kintegra offers recovery programs to opioid use disorder patients regardless of their ability to pay.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kintegra Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving the Piedmont region, providing care to the community regardless of ability to pay, including primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services.

In 2016, Kintegra recognized a growing need to support pregnant women living with opioid use disorder and expanded treatment options through partnerships, including with OB-GYNs.

Today, they offer a range of therapy and recovery programs, and have been able to use opioid settlement funds to help cover the cost of treatment, office visits, medication, and education. Kintegra is also increasing the number of providers trained to treat opioid use disorder. Patients can connect through direct calls and referrals from community partners.

Kintegra is helping reduce stigma by creating an approachable, nonjudgmental environment - meeting patients where they are and serving as an open door to lifesaving care.

To learn more, call 704-675-1321 or visit GastonGov.com to explore community resources.

