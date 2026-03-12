This program pairs shelter dogs with incarcerated trainers, transforming lives on both ends of the leash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel is at the Catawba Correctional Center for the graduation of A New Leash on Life. This is a program that pairs sheltered dogs with incarcerated trainers for tailored training.

Over the six-week program, you see transformation on both ends of the leash: dogs gain the skills they need to find forever homes, and the people in the program gain valuable, marketable job skills for their next stage of life.

By customizing training to each dog’s needs, these trainers learn patience, responsibility, and how to lean with their heart, because every dog communicates and learns differently. Along the way, the dogs also become a source of emotional support, helping participants reconnect with empathy, purpose, and caring for another living being.

