NHRA 4-Wide Nationals thunder into zMAX Dragway April 24–26

The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals bring the season’s only four-wide race to zMAX Dragway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life welcomes two standout drivers to talk about the exciting upcoming race: Ron Capps (NAPA Auto Care Funny Car) and rookie Maddi Gordon (Carlyle Tools Top Fuel).

The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals are racing into town April 24–26 at zMAX Dragway, delivering the sport’s most intense format with four cars launching side-by-side in a rush of speed, strategy, and controlled chaos. It’s the only four-wide race of the season and the 16th annual running of the event at zMAX.

Fans can step into the pits with every ticket serving as a pit pass, then watch 11,000-horsepower nitro machines battle it out at speeds nearing 340 mph.

Tickets are available at charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.