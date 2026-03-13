Catch the latest games & great food at The Local

The Local serves fresh food and premium cocktails at an affordable price, making it the perfect spot for a pregame dinner in Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A hidden gem in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, The Local is a fresh take on a dive bar. It’s the perfect spot to grab a pregame dinner or drink before heading to Spectrum Center, a concert, or any big event in the Queen City.

With an indoor-outdoor vibe, The Local serves food made fresh, featuring proteins all sourced from North Carolina and bread baked fresh by a bakery in here in Matthews. Behind the bar, you’ll find fresh pressed juices and house-made syrups that deliver premium cocktails without the premium price.

Come to hang out, make friends, catch all the sports Charlotte has to offer, and either walk to the action or stay put for great food and drinks.

To learn more visit thelocalcharlotte.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.