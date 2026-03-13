Recovery and resources: Gaston County’s opioid response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life’s Jana Angel and WBTV’s Alex Giles spent the day in Gaston County with a clear focus: recovery and resources. This activation day is part of a partnership with WBTV and Gaston County -spotlighting how the community is responding to the opioid crisis through education, stigma reduction, life‑saving tools, and easier access to treatment.

Stephanie Jamoulis from Gaston County Public Health, said the county began tracking overdoses in 2021. By 2023, opioid overdoses had increased by 50%, underscoring the urgency of expanding local response and support. Gaston County was awarded $41 million in funding from the national opioid settlement to help grow initiatives and strengthen resources.

Gaston Together trains the community to save lives with Narcan Gaston Together is teaching Gaston County residents how to recognize an overdose and use Narcan with confidence.

A major focus is Gaston Together, a community program offering Narcan (naloxone) training. The goal is straightforward: equip everyday people with the knowledge and confidence to recognize an overdose and respond immediately.

Naloxone is safe to use - you can’t harm someone by giving it; the real danger is not giving it in time. Gaston Together is expanding access through safe‑practice trainings and an online training portal will launch this month.

Kintegra Health expands access to recovery support in Gaston County Kintegra Health is helping Gaston County residents overcome cost and stigma barriers by providing treatment for opioid use disorder at no cost.

Kintegra Health leaders say naloxone can be purchased at pharmacies, but cost and stigma can keep it out of reach. Their teams help provide Narcan at no cost and educate families and friends on why it matters. They also stress that opioid use disorder is a medical condition, and like other diseases—there are evidence‑based treatments available, including medications that can reduce withdrawal symptoms and support long‑term recovery.

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Kintegra is supporting Gaston County schools with specially trained professionals who offer opioid use disorder treatment support, counseling, and therapeutic groups - spaces designed for honest, judgment‑free conversations.

Recovery and resources: Gaston County’s opioid response Narcan is easy to use and can’t hurt someone - Gaston County Emergency Medical Services is here to help educate the community.

If you need help or know someone who does, call 704-675-1321 or visit gastongov.com.

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